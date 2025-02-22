Chelsea Bowling Sends Two to D2 State Finals

The Chelsea bowling teams had two individuals qualify for the D2 state bowling finals at this weekend’s regionals at Tecumseh.

Camren Watson finished seventh to earn the final qualifying spot.

Watson finished with a six-game total of 1177 with high games of 226, 214, and 200 to move on to next week’s finals in Waterford.

Josh Doyle finished tenth with a total of 1136 with game of 256, 218, and 182, while Preston Vases was 13th with 1114 and high games of 214, 213, and 184.

Edwin Greenleaf was 29th with a series of 1035 with scores of 223, 187, and 187, Nate Krzysik 36th with a series of 980 and scores of 181, 169, and 167, and Cayden Bowen 50th with a score of 864 and games of 182, 155, and 150.

The team just missed qualifying for state with a third-place finish, just three pins out of the second spot.

Jenna Velky finished sixth in the girl’s singles with a six-game series of 1045 and qualified for the D2 state finals.

Velky had high scores of 202, 174, and 172.

Annabelle Greenleaf was 16th with a series of 950 with games of 188, 182, and 158, while Sophia Saffian was 20th with a 936 and games of 196, 183, and 158.

Quinlan Johnson was 38th with a series of 823 and high games of 160, 147, and 142, Madyson McCollum 44th with a total of 765 and high games of 155, 134, and 127, and Katelyn Lambarth 47th with a total of 751 and high games of 192, 129, 115.

The Bulldogs finished fifth in the team event.