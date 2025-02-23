Chelsea Hockey Season Ends in Regionals

The Chelsea hockey team saw its season end in the D3 hockey regional at Orchard Lake St. Mary Friday night with a 6-1 loss to a strong Jackson Lumen Christi team.

Lumen jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Bulldogs got back into it with a goal by Jacob Corcoran.

The Titans struck with another goal late in the first for a 3-1 lead and the Bulldogs would get no closer as the season ended with the 6-1 loss.

Lucas Milne picked up an assist on Corcoran’s goal.

The Bulldogs finished with a 12-8-1 overall record.