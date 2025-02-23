February 23, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

Mike Williamson

Chelsea SportsSports

Chelsea Hockey Season Ends in Regionals

Bulldogs, Chelsea Athletics, Chelsea Hockey

The Chelsea hockey team saw its season end in the D3 hockey regional at Orchard Lake St. Mary Friday night with a 6-1 loss to a strong Jackson Lumen Christi team.

Lumen jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Bulldogs got back into it with a goal by Jacob Corcoran.

The Titans struck with another goal late in the first for a 3-1 lead and the Bulldogs would get no closer as the season ended with the 6-1 loss.

Lucas Milne picked up an assist on Corcoran’s goal.

The Bulldogs finished with a 12-8-1 overall record.

Latest articles

Chelsea Hockey Season Ends in Regionals

Mike Williamson

Saline Hockey Season Ends in Regional Semifinal

Mike Williamson

UPCOMING EVENTS

February 2025
March 2025
No event found!
Load More

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News