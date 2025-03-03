Chelsea’s Burk Seventh at D2 State Finals

Cover photo from Chelsea Wrestling

Chelsea’s Hunter Burk earned D2 all-state honors with a seventh-place finish at the MHSAA state finals at Ford Field this weekend.

Burk ran into a buzzsaw in his opening match that ended in the first period, but he bounced back with a 12-3 win to stay alive in the consolation bracket.

He needed a win in the “blood round” to make the medal stand and Burk did just that with a 7-3 win to guarantee a spot in the top eight.

Burk then dropped a tough 13-10 match to place him in the seventh-place match where he picked up a second-round pin to finish seventh overall.

With the 3-2 record for the weekend, Burk finished the season with a 53-7 record.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann