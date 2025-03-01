Chelsea Falls to Detroit Edison in Season Finale

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team dropped its final game of the season with a 55-40 loss to the defending D2 state champions Detroit Edison.

The game was much closer than the final score appears with Edison pulling away late in the fourth quarter.

The teams went back-and-forth in the first with the score tied at eleven after one.

Edison outscored the Bulldogs 11-8 in the second to take a 22-19 lead at the half.

Chelsea pulled within one early in the third, but Edison went on a 17-9 run to take a 39-30 into the fourth.

The Edison lead grew to double digits in the fourth and the Bulldogs ran out of gas as the defending champs pulled away for the win.

Aleeah Wells led the Bulldogs with 12 points.

Avery Lay added 11 points, Maggie McKale ten, and Braiden Scheffler five.

Chelsea fell to 16-4 overall with all four losses coming to teams currently ranked in the top five in Division 2.

The Bulldogs host the D2 districts this week and will face the winner of Brooklyn Columbia Central and Pinckney Wednesday night at 5:30 PM.