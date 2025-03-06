Chelsea Shooting for Third Straight Regional Title

The Chelsea boys’ basketball team continued its post season surge with a strong 57-40 win over Goodrich in the D2 regional semifinals at Charlotte Tuersday night.

The win advances to the D2 regional final Thursday night against Lansing Sexton at 7:00 PM in Charlotte where the Bulldogs will be going for their third straight regional crown.

Goodrich started quickly by jumping out to an 8-0 lead in the opening moments of the game.

Chelsea answered with eight straight points from Drew Blanton, including a pair of triples to cut the Martian lead to 9-8.

Goodrich responded with seven straight points and took a 18-10 lead after one quarter.

The Bulldogs opened the second on fire with a 9-0 run to take a 19-18 lead and built a 25-21 lead at halftime.

Chelsea led 35-31 with just under three minutes remaining in the third when Blanton and Buck All hit back-to-back triples to push the lead to ten 41-31 and the lead grew to 13 after three 44-31.

The Martians pulled within ten 48-38 with just over four minutes left, but the Bulldogs went on a 9-1 run to take a commanding 18-point lead with two minutes left to seal the win.

Blanton had a huge night with a team-high 31 points to lead Chelsea.

Buck Allen finished 11 points and Beckett Boos seven.

Wyatt Matusik chipped in with six points and Will McCalla two.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann