Chelsea Swim and Dive Claims SEC White Title

Cover Photo from Chelsea Swim and Dive

The Chelsea boys’ swim and dive team claimed its first SEC White title since 2015 with a huge showing at the Finals at Jackson Saturday.

The Bulldogs entered the White Final in a three-way tie with Jackson and Adrian and came out on top Saturday to claim the title.

Chelsea finished with 555 points to beat out Jackson with 499 and Adrian with 343.

Joshua Levine led the Bulldogs by winning the 100 fly and was second in the 50 free. He finished with a state-cut times in the preliminaries in both events.

Levine was also part of the 400 free relay that finished second along with Miles Dell, Matt Hurden, and Will Roebuck and part of the 200 free relay that placed second with a state cut time along with Gus Wehrly, Easton Hodel, and Zack Bieber.

Wehrly won the 100 free and was third in the 50 free and part of the winning 200 medley relay along with Hodel, James Haab, and Dell.

Hodel was second in the 100 back with a state-cut time and second in the 100 fly, which saw him swim a state-cut time in the prelims.

Hurden was third in the 200 free and fourth in the 500 free, while Haab was third in the 200 IM and sixth in the 100 breast.

Bieber was third in the 100 free and sixth in the 50 free, Roebuck third in the 100 free and seventh in the 100 back, and Dell fifth in the 100 fly and sixth in the 200 IM.

Victor Gutierrez De Pineres was second and Liam Hurden sixth in diving.

Zach Christie was seventh and Max Berent eighth in the 500 free and Isaac Snyder eighth in the 100 breast.