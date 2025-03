Photo from Chelsea High School Bowling

Chelsea’s Jenna Velky took part in the D2 girls’ bowling state finals in Waterford this weekend and came home with a 46th place finish out of 56 bowlers.

Velky averaged 160 in her six-game series for a total of 960.

She rolled high games of 191, 182, and 159 in her six-game set.

The Bulldogs Camren Watson qualified for the boys’ state finals but was unable to compete.