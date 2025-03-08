Miraculous Shot Ends Chelsea Season in Regional Finals

In what could be called the game of the year for Michigan High School basketball, the Chelsea boys’ basketball team saw a miraculous comeback end in devastating fashion when Lansing Sexton hit a three pointer from beyond half-court at the final buzzer to lift the J-Dubs to a shocking 73-71 win over the Bulldogs.

Chelsea trailed by as much as 20 points in the second half and used an unbelievable comeback to take a 71-70 lead with a triple by senior Drew Blanton with 2.2 seconds left in the game.

After a timeout, Sexton’s Keyshawn Somerville took the inbounds pass and dribbled one down the right side. He took two steps (and some might argue more) and launched a shot from just beyond halfcourt that swished through the net and sent the Sexton team and fans rushing the court in jubilation with the stunning victory.

The buzzer-beater ruined the huge night by Blanton.

Blanton finished with 40 points, including 20 and five three-pointer in the fourth quarter to spark the Bulldogs comeback.

Chelsea took an 11-10 lead in the first quarter, but Sexton closed out the quarter with an 8-2 run for an 18-13 lead.

Sexton opened the second with a 13-6 run to build its lead to 31-19 and led 36-27 at the half.

The J-Dubs went on an 11-0 run in the third quarter and the lead grew to 20 57-37, but the Bulldogs were not done.

Buck Allen scored eight in the fourth to help spark Chelsea’ comeback. Photo by Dawn McCann

Chelsea scored the last four of the third to cut the lead to 57-31 and opened the fourth with a 16-5 run to pull within five 62-57 with four minutes left.

Sexton scored the next four, but Blanton nailed a pair of triples and a steal and lay-in by Gibby Ichesco cut the lead to 66-65 with 2:24 left.

A basket by Sexton made it a three-point game when Blanton hit his fourth triple of the quarter to tie the game at 68 with a minute left.

Sexton went up with a basket with 19 seconds left to go up 70-68 and set up the amazing, hectic finish.

Buck Allen finished with 18 points, including eight in the Bulldogs big fourth quarter rally.

Will McCalla, Beckett Boos, and Sam Borcherding scored three each, while Wyatt Matusik and Ichesco had two each.

The loss kept the Bulldogs from winning their third straight regional title. Chelsea finishes the season with an 18-8 overall record.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann