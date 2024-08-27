August 27, 2024 Donate
Chelsea Golfers Off to Strong Start 

The Chelsea girls’ golf team kicked off its season with a strong fourth-place finish at the Dan Young Invite at Pheasant Run Golf Course August 20. 

The Bulldogs tied for fourth with Plymouth for the fourth spot with a score of 392. South Lyon won the event with 345. 

Junior’s Avery Olaveson and Emma Ruszkiewicz each fired rounds of 94 to lead the Bulldogs. Kate McKenzie followed with a 101, while Leighton Diesing shot 103, and Aubrey Trent 117. 

Chelsea then took down Ypsilanti Lincoln in a SEC match.  

The Bulldogs shot a team score of 196 with Diesing and Ruszkiewicz each shooting 47 to lead the way. 

Olaveson shot 50, McKenzie and Trent with 52, and Hannah Beda 54. 

