Chelsea Golfers Off to Strong Start 

The Chelsea girls’ golf team kicked off its season with a strong fourth-place finish at the Dan Young Invite at Pheasant Run Golf Course August 20.

The Bulldogs tied for fourth with Plymouth for the fourth spot with a score of 392. South Lyon won the event with 345.

Junior’s Avery Olaveson and Emma Ruszkiewicz each fired rounds of 94 to lead the Bulldogs. Kate McKenzie followed with a 101, while Leighton Diesing shot 103, and Aubrey Trent 117.

Chelsea then took down Ypsilanti Lincoln in a SEC match.

The Bulldogs shot a team score of 196 with Diesing and Ruszkiewicz each shooting 47 to lead the way.

Olaveson shot 50, McKenzie and Trent with 52, and Hannah Beda 54.