Chelsea Soccer Splits Pair to Open Season 

The Chelsea soccer team made it two straight wins to improve to 2-1 to start the season after a 4-0 shutout of Tecumseh Monday.

The Bulldogs opened SEC White play in strong fashion by controlling the match with a lock down defense that kept the Indians off the scoreboard.

Gus Wehrly, Kai Ziolkowski, and Maddox Straub scored goals for the Bulldogs.

Chelea split a pair of matches in the first week.

The Bulldogs defeated Jackson Northwest 3-1 Friday night.

Chelsea took a 2-1 lead in the first half and added an insurance goal in the second to hold off the Mounties for the win.

Doug Beechey and Jake Hillis each scored, while Hamza Hamamel scored his first career varsity goal for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs opened the season by falling to Coldwater 2-0.

