Contract Negotiations between Saline Area Schools and its Teachers Headed to Mediation

Typically taking place behind closed doors, the state of the negotiations between the teachers and school district was brought out before the community during the February 25 Saline Area Schools Board of Education meeting.

During the meeting’s Extended Public Comment, Saline Education Association (SEA) president Bridget Corie spoke to the school board and gathered public, which included teachers, about the contract negotiations.

SEA Statement

Here is Corie’s entire statement before the school board:

“Good Evening –

I am Bridget Corie, and I am a proud parent in this district. Raising my children in Saline has been a source of pride for my family. We value the district’s history of academic excellence and appreciate the many opportunities and services it provides, both in and out of the classroom. There is so much to love about this community and school district.

When I ask my children what they love most about school, their answers are never about the facilities, programs, or security systems. They love school because of the people — the ones that stand before them, inspiring, redirecting, encouraging, and supporting them. These individuals give of themselves with care and compassion that cannot be measured.

And it is these incredible people who bring me here tonight. I have the honor of representing the dedicated educators behind me as the President of the Saline Education Association.

Since COVID, the landscape of education has changed, and the challenges of this profession have only grown. Yet, despite these obstacles, these heroes continue to show up every day because they care—because they believe every child deserves the opportunity to succeed. They are the ones who recognize a spark of potential in a student and ignite their curiosity, opening doors to new possibilities simply because they believe in them.

While they are deeply passionate about their work, passion alone is not enough. They deserve to be fairly compensated for the work they do.

The collective bargaining agreement between Saline Area Schools and the Saline Education Association expired on December 31, 2024. The previous contract, negotiated in the fall of 2021, was shaped by the uncertainty surrounding COVID, the economy, and public education funding. Given the financial climate at the time, any pay increases were modest; with 0% on the scale for most staff for the past two years. The district worked with us during the difficult years that followed the crash of the housing market, so we were willing to work with them and prioritize the financial stability of the district.

Over the course of the three year contract, record funding flowed into public education—even beyond ESSER relief funds. In this time, per-pupil funding has increased over 10%, special education funding has grown, the district’s fund balance has risen to approximately 24%, and most recently, the UAAL (pension liability) was permanently reduced by 5.75%.

Because of our partnership in the past, we trusted that when it was time to negotiate our contract the district would respond appropriately. We had a history of working together and a relationship with the district built on honesty and trust. While we didn’t always agree, we understood one another. Unfortunately, that relationship has changed.

Today we are bargaining with a different administration and in a different financial climate. Although we are making good progress through language items in the contract, we are struggling to find common ground around the salaries of the people who work closely with children. We have seen substantial increases in revenue and a very healthy fund balance. We have also seen record inflation and increased healthcare costs have put a strain on our educators financially. We believed the district would recognize this. Yet, despite all of this, their first financial offer added 0% to the salary schedule.

While there has been some movement from the district, they presented their final best offer with an unwillingness to recognize the permanent 5.75% UAAL reduction. If this partnership was one of honesty, we would be able to factor in this new source of revenue. The Saline Education Association has requested mediation from the Michigan Employment Relations Commission (MERC). Our most senior member of the bargaining team, who has been bargaining the certified staff contract for over two decades, will be going to mediation for the first time – as you can see, this has not been our practice!

I didn’t want to be here tonight. I didn’t want to address you publicly. I wanted to keep the fight behind closed doors, however the doors were shut on us. After the district presented their final best offer, I reached out to Superintendent Laatsch. I was told he had nothing to discuss with me and he stood in support of his team. I respect that, and hopefully all of you respect my decision to stand in support of my team, meaning all these people behind me.

My team is the heartbeat of this district. We are valued by this community. We bring the facilities and curriculum to life. And my team deserves more than just recognition—we deserve to be compensated fairly for the incredible work we do. We deserve a contract that ensures a comfortable life so we can maintain our focus on the classroom, on our students.

With a growing teacher shortage, we must keep Saline a district that attracts and retains the best talent – our community deserves it, and most importantly, our students deserve it. Saline has always been a leader, and we have an opportunity to lead – to show educators that working with our youth is valued and appreciated. Make people the priority—because at the end of the day, they are the driving force behind it all.”

School District Response

In follow up to this statement by the SEA, the Sun Times News reached out to Saline Area Schools Superintendent Stephen Laatsch.

Laatsch had the following statement:

“The District negotiating team, on behalf of the Board of Education, and the Saline Education Association negotiating team have held over 25 meetings where both parties have worked collaboratively to resolve many articles of the SEA contract. The District has bargained in good faith, made proposals, and have agreed to mediation beginning March 10. We look forward to continuing to work with the SEA to reach a successful agreement.”

Photo: Saline Education Association (SEA) president and teacher Bridget Corie speaking at the Feb. 25 school board meeting. Photo courtesy of Saline Area Schools Youtube channel.