March 22, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Mike Williamson

Dexter SportsSports

Dexter Softball Sweeps FGR in Season Opener

The Dexter softball team opened the 2025 season in impressive fashion last week with a doubleheader sweep of Father Gabriel Richard.

The Dreadnaughts used a big eight-run second inning to take the opener 14-0.

Gigi Kirkey smacked a pair of triples and drove in three runs to lead the Dexter offense.

Clara Lamb was 3-3 with a double and the rbi, while striking out eight and allowing one hit in the circle for the win.

Colby Boyce added a triple and three rbi, while Sophia Dettling had a double and three rbi.

Marissa Idalski chipped in with a hit and two runs scored and Jules Richards a hit and run scored.

Dexter scored 12 runs in the first inning and cruised to a three inning 19-3 win in the second game.

Boyce had a huge game at the plate with a pair of home runs with a single and four RBI to lead the Dreadnaughts hitting attack.

Lizzie Lewis collected a pair of doubles and three rbi, while Eleni Michos had a home run and three rbi.

Lamb and Dettling each had a double and rbi, Idalski a double and two rbi, and Kirkey a double and two runs scored.

Freshman Audrey Dorsch earned the win in the circle with four strikeouts.

Dexter returns to action Monday, April 7 when they take on Ann Arbor Huron.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann

Latest articles

Saline-Milan Water Polo Starts Season with Pair of Wins

Mike Williamson

Dexter Tennis Takes Down Milan in Season Opener

Mike Williamson

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News