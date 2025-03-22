Dexter Softball Sweeps FGR in Season Opener

The Dexter softball team opened the 2025 season in impressive fashion last week with a doubleheader sweep of Father Gabriel Richard.

The Dreadnaughts used a big eight-run second inning to take the opener 14-0.

Gigi Kirkey smacked a pair of triples and drove in three runs to lead the Dexter offense.

Clara Lamb was 3-3 with a double and the rbi, while striking out eight and allowing one hit in the circle for the win.

Colby Boyce added a triple and three rbi, while Sophia Dettling had a double and three rbi.

Marissa Idalski chipped in with a hit and two runs scored and Jules Richards a hit and run scored.

Dexter scored 12 runs in the first inning and cruised to a three inning 19-3 win in the second game.

Boyce had a huge game at the plate with a pair of home runs with a single and four RBI to lead the Dreadnaughts hitting attack.

Lizzie Lewis collected a pair of doubles and three rbi, while Eleni Michos had a home run and three rbi.

Lamb and Dettling each had a double and rbi, Idalski a double and two rbi, and Kirkey a double and two runs scored.

Freshman Audrey Dorsch earned the win in the circle with four strikeouts.

Dexter returns to action Monday, April 7 when they take on Ann Arbor Huron.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann