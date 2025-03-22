Dexter Tennis Takes Down Milan in Season Opener

The Dexter and Milan girls’ tennis teams opened their seasons last week with the Dreadnaughts taking down the Big Reds 7-1 March 19.

The Dreads swept the four singles matches with Milan’s lone win coming at one-doubles.

Brynlee Williams at one and Elise Lu at four picked up 6-0, 6-0 singles wins.

Siena Taylor won 6-1, 6-0 at two-singles and Cameron Boyce 6-2, 6-0 at three-singles.

Phoebe Matos and Claire Beneteau won 6-4, 6-0 at two-doubles.

Sydney Suppes and Sophia Stefani teamed up to win 6-3, 6-1 at three-doubles and Katelyn Seeland/ Lydia Cebulski won 6-2, 6-4 at four-doubles.

Milan’s one-doubles team of Ava Demond and Kelsey Brubaker won 6-2, 6-2.