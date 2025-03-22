March 22, 2025

Mike Williamson

Dexter Tennis Takes Down Milan in Season Opener

The Dexter and Milan girls’ tennis teams opened their seasons last week with the Dreadnaughts taking down the Big Reds 7-1 March 19.

The Dreads swept the four singles matches with Milan’s lone win coming at one-doubles.

Brynlee Williams at one and Elise Lu at four picked up 6-0, 6-0 singles wins.

Siena Taylor won 6-1, 6-0 at two-singles and Cameron Boyce 6-2, 6-0 at three-singles.

Phoebe Matos and Claire Beneteau won 6-4, 6-0 at two-doubles.

Sydney Suppes and Sophia Stefani teamed up to win 6-3, 6-1 at three-doubles and Katelyn Seeland/ Lydia Cebulski won 6-2, 6-4 at four-doubles.

Milan’s one-doubles team of Ava Demond and Kelsey Brubaker won 6-2, 6-2.

