Dexter Track and Field Splits with Pioneer

The Dexter track and field teams opened SEC Red action with a split with Ann Arbor Pioneer Tuesday.

The boys defeated Pioneer 71-66 and the girls dropped an 86-51 decision.

Liam Smith finished first in the 400whie the Dreads swept the hurdles with Alder Mesko winning the 110 and Owen Sortor the 300.

Robert Elias Karageorge, Cameron Clark, and Colin McIntyre swept the top three spots in the shot put and discus, while Kyle Gerharter, Gavin Heichel, and Amarkus Royce swept the high jump, and Anthony Delarca-Hernandez, Alex Trisdale, and Charles Baker took the top three spots in the pole vault.

Mitchell Ward was second in the 200 and third in the 100, while Caleb Snyder was second in the 1600and third in the 3200.

Ward also teamed with Connor Kril, Noah Boyce, and Josh Graybill to finish second in the 4×100, while Noah DePestel, Owen Waters, Dylan Darby, and Kril were second in the 4×200.

Snyder, Hill, Nicholas Reiser, and Scott Smith were second in the 4×800, and Roller second in the long jump.

Kera Root led the girls by winning the shot put and discus.

Dexter dominated the pole vault with Raiden Kipfmiller taking first, Debbie McCoy second, and a three-way tie for third with Lana Riley, Tylee Jensen, and Madelyn Simons.

Ainsley Davis won the long jump and was third in the high jump.

Kipfmiller also won the 200, while Amelia Cribbins won the 400 and Annabel O’Haver won the 3200.

Claire Gibson was second in the 400 and part of the 4×400 relay that finished second with Cribbins, Vivian Hoffman, and Kodie Snyder.

McCoy, Maddy Church, Molly Salisbury, and Halle Perkins were second in the 4×100; Vivian Schoen, Church, Salisbury, and Kipfmiller were second in the 4×200; and the 4×800 relay team of Snyder, Claie Steinbrecher, O’Haver, and Lillian Mitchell were second.