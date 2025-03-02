Dexter Wrestlers Compete at D1 State Finals

Cover Photo provided by Dexter Wrestling

The Dexter wrestling team was represented by a pair of wrestlers at the D1 state finals at Ford Field with Cal Schutte and Casey Clark taking part in the event this weekend.

Schutte went 1-2 at the finals and came up just short in his bid for an all-state finish.

After dropping his first match of the day, Schutte bounced back with a 10-3 win to stay alive in the consolation bracket.

Dexter’s Cal Schutte and Casey Clark with the Dreadnaughts wrestling coaches. Photo provided by Dexter Wrestling

Schutte need a win in the “blood round” to reach the medal stand but fell with a second-round pin to end his season.

Schutte finished his freshman season with a 37-15 record.

Clark had a rough day at 144 pounds, dropping both of his matches to end the season with a 36-16 record.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann