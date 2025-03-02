March 03, 2025

Dexter Wrestlers Compete at D1 State Finals

Cover Photo provided by Dexter Wrestling

The Dexter wrestling team was represented by a pair of wrestlers at the D1 state finals at Ford Field with Cal Schutte and Casey Clark taking part in the event this weekend.

Schutte went 1-2 at the finals and came up just short in his bid for an all-state finish.

After dropping his first match of the day, Schutte bounced back with a 10-3 win to stay alive in the consolation bracket.

Dexter’s Cal Schutte and Casey Clark with the Dreadnaughts wrestling coaches. Photo provided by Dexter Wrestling

Schutte need a win in the “blood round” to reach the medal stand but fell with a second-round pin to end his season.

Schutte finished his freshman season with a 37-15 record.  

Clark had a rough day at 144 pounds, dropping both of his matches to end the season with a 36-16 record.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

