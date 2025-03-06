Dexter Gets Rematch with Saline in D1 District Finals

The Dexter girls’ basketball team moved on to the D1 district finals at Ann Arbor Pioneer after a 57-30 win over Ann Arbor Skyline Wednesday night.

The Dreadnaughts will face a familiar foe in SEC Red rival Saline in the finals Friday night.

Dexter has defeated Saline twice this season, but the Hornets have one of their top players back in their line-up after missing several games due to injury.

The Skyline game started much like the last time the two teams met with the Eagles jumping out to an early 6-0 lead and forcing a Dexter timeout.

Like the last time they met, the Dreadnaughts came out of the timeout and righted the ship, this time with a 15-2 run for a 15-8 lead after one quarter.

Kendall Cabana’s 13 first half points helped Dexter take a big halftime lead over Skyline. Photo by Mike Williamson

Senior Kendall Cabana came out on fire in the second quarter with a pair of three-pointers and ten points to help push the Dexter lad to 35-18 at the half.

Dexter continued to extend its lead in the third behind six points from Addison Chase and four points each from Lizzie Lewis and Layla Blumberg for a 51-27 lead after three and cruised in the fourth.

Layla Blumberg led Dexter with 15 points including three triples in the first half to help the Dreads build their big lead.

Cabana finished with 13 with all her points coming in the big first half.

Alena Blumberg added 11 points, Lewis Finished with nine, Chase eight, and Addison Streetman two.

Dexter improved to 17-6 on the season and will face Saline at 6:00 PM Friday at Pioneer.

Photos by Mike Williamson