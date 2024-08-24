Dexter Girls’ Swim and Dive Competes at Huron Relays

Photos provided by Luis Rivera
The Dexter Women’s Swim and Dive team had a commendable start to their season at the
annual Huron Relays held at Pioneer Wednesday.
Pioneer hosted the event due to the Huron pool being closed for repairs.
Competing against several top teams in the area, Dexter finished 8th overall with a small team.
Among the highlights of the event, the team achieved notable placements in various relays:
- 200 Medley Relay: Dexter secured 3rd place with a time of 1:56:16, earning a state cut. The
relay team included Kayce McAllister, Harper Brown, Emma Bishop, and Jillian Kinnard.
- 400 Free Relay: The team, consisting of Grace McClellan, Rebekah Murillo, Sydney Collins,
and Natalia Rivera, finished with a time of 4:18:31.
- 200 Butterfly Relay: This team, made up of Delia Smaby, Elena Ragnes, Sydney Collins, and
Emily Weizhaar, finished in 7th place with a time of 2:20:00.
- 200 Backstroke Relay: Dexter achieved a strong 2nd place finish, with McAllister leading
the team alongside Murillo, Kinnard, and Brown.
- 800 Free Relay: The team, which included Bishop, Smaby, McClellan, and Murillo, finished
in 6th place.
- 200 Free Relay: Dexter finished 3rd, following Pioneer and Northville. McAllister earned a
state cut by swimming the first leg in 25.52 seconds, contributing to the team’s final time of
1:46:97, alongside teammates Bishop, McClellan, and Brown.