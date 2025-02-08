Dexter Girls’ Keep SEC Red Title Hopes Alive

The Dexter girls’ basketball team set up a showdown for the top spot in the SEC Red next week by taking down Saline 51-32.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 9-1 in the SEC Red and host league leading Bedford (9-0) in a battle for the top spot Wednesday night at 5:30 PM.

Things started slowly for the Dreads Friday night with Saline jumping out to a quick 5-0 lead.

The Dexter defense locked down on the Hornets and the offense came to life as the Dreadnaughts went on 15-5 run to close the first.

The Dreads run continued in the second with Dexter scoring the first 11of the period to push the run to 26 and a 26-5 lead.

Saline scored six straight to cut the lead to 26-11 in the final minute of the half when Kaitlyn Darby hit a triple and was fouled and sank the free throw for a four-point play to push the lead to 30-11.

Dexter continued to pull away in the third with a 12-6 run for a 42-20 lead after three.

Saline would pull within 14 in the fourth but get no closer and the Dreads came away with a big win to keep pace with Bedford and set up the showdown Tuesday.

Addison Chase led the Dreadnaughts with 13 points.

Layla Blumberg and Addy Wylie scored 12 each and Alena Blumberg seven.

Darby added five points including the big four-point play just before halftime, while Kendall Cabana had two.

The Dreadnaughts took down Ann Arbor Skyline 70-38 earlier in the week.

Dexter jumped out to a commanding 43-21 lead at the half and never looked back in the win.

Alena Blumberg and Wylie scored 20 points each to lead the Dreads.

Chase added 11 points and Layla Blumberg nine.

Lizzie Lewis chipped in with four points, Cabana three, Addison Streetman two, and Anne Ralls one.

The win was the sixth in a row for Dexter as they improved to 12-5 overall.

Photos by Mike Williamson