Dexter Swim and Dive Third at SEC Red Finals

The Dexter swim and dive team had a strong showing at the SEC Red finals in Saline this weekend coming home with a third-place finish.

The meet featured two of the top D1 teams in the state that took the top two spots with Saline beating out Pioneer 585-580.

Dexter finished behind the two powerhouses and held its own with the rest of the conference with 289 points to beat out Skyline with 250.

Anthony Kopinski, Derek Sletten, Owen Dauw, and Owen Ragnes started things off with a third-place finish for the Dreads in the 200-medley relay. He was also fourth in the 100 fly with a state cut time and fourth in the 100 back.

Graham McCarthy was part of the 400 free relay with Kopinski, Dauw, and Jack Haidl that finished fourth with a D2 state cut time and the 200 free relay that finished fourth with a state cut time along with Steven Merz, Eric Smaby, and Haidl.

Dauw was seventh in the 200 free and Sletten eighth in the 200 IM.

Merz finished seventh in the 100 free, Reed Kinney seventh in the 100 back, and Felix Davis eighth in diving.