March 01, 2025

Mike Williamson

Dexter SportsSports

Dexter Girls’ Claim Share of SEC Red Title

basketball, Dexter athletics, Dexter Girls Basketball, dreadnaughts, Dreadstrong

The Dexter girls’ basketball team left no doubt in claiming a share of the SEC Red title with a dominating 57-23 win over Monroe Tuesday night.

The win with Bedford’s win over Jackson gave the teams a share of the SEC Red title with 13-1 final conference records.

The Dreadnaughts dominated from the opening tip with Layla Blumberg starting things off with a long triple from well beyond the arch to give the Dreads a 3-0 lead and they would never look back.

Blumberg scored six in the first and older sister Alena Blumberg added five to give Dexter a 17-5 lead after one quarter.

Addy Wylie scored five in the second to help the Dreads push their lead to 29-10 at halftime and they cruised in the second half on their way to the Red title.

Layla Blumberg and Wylie finished with 13 points each to lead Dexter.

Alena Blumberg added 12 points and Lizzie Lewis eight, while Zoey Beeney added four points, Kendall Cabana three, Annie Ralls and Mia Patierno two each.

Dexter finished 16-6 overall in the regular season and will open district play Wednesday night at 5:30 at AA Pioneer against the winner of Skyline and Huron. The championship game will be Friday night at 6:00 at Pioneer against the winner of Saline and Pioneer.

