April 06, 2025

Downtown Dexter Street Closure

Work in the right-of-way will see Alpine Street closed starting later this month.

The city of Dexter announced on April 4, that Alpine St. at Main Street will be “closed to vehicular traffic starting April 28th, and will remain fully closed for approximately 2 – 3 weeks for construction in the right-of-way.”

This downtown street is next to the fire station location that is currently under construction. The city said after 2 – 3 weeks, the road will open to one lane of traffic and will remain that way for another 2 – 3 weeks. The road is anticipated to fully reopen the week of June 9.

The city’s announcement emphasized that during the closure, the Dexter District Library and the Farmers Market, which are located at 3255 and 3233 Alpine, will remain open and continue to be accessible for vehicular traffic from Broad Street to 5th Street.

Another closure coming, but only for one day, is on Central Street. In the same announcement, the city of Dexter said Central Street from Main to Fifth St. will be closed on Saturday, April 19th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Huron River Methodist Church’s “Face to Face with the Easter Story” event.

