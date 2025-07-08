Saline Lacrosse Players Competing for Portugal

The 2025 European Men’s Lacrosse Championship, taking place in Wrocław, Poland this month, has a Saline connection with two local brothers who are competing for Portugal.

Robert and Michael Webster, both Saline High School graduates and who also play lacrosse in college, respectively at Siena Heights University and Northwood University, have the opportunity this summer to compete at the international level for Portugal. One big reason besides their talent, is there mother is a dual citizen of Portugal and the U.S. and so are they.

They were selected to play for Portugal’s men’s lacrosse team and have played a couple of years now for this team.

The Sun Times News (STN) was able to connect with them while they were competing in Europe. STN asked them how they felt about competing at this level

“It’s a very cool experience and to play for Portugal,” said Robert, 21. “It means a lot to us.”

His brother Michael, 20, said, “It’s an honor and a privilege to play at this level and to represent the country of Portugal.”

They said it’s a different experience than college.

“It definitely is,” Robert said of the competition being different than college. “The style of play and the mentality is a lot different than in the States. It’s more physical in the States.”

Michael agreed and said there’s “a more diverse skill range amongst the players.”

In preparing for competitions like these, Robert said he keeps active with summer lacrosse, wall ball and working out.

“I try to keep up with the routine that I have in college to keep my skills sharp,” Michael said. “We don’t get to play as a full team until the tournament so it has helped to play a few warm-up games with some of the guys in Lisbon before coming to Poland.”

At the end of the day for them it’s their love for the sport that motivates them.

Robert said of lacrosse, “It’s given me the chance to play with some of the coolest guys I’ve known and that’s important during those 6 a.m. practices,” while Michael said, “I like the camaraderie that comes with playing lacrosse. It’s different than other sports I’ve played.”

We wish them good luck as they compete against 25 other teams from Europe. This is a qualifier for the world championship in Japan in 2027.

Photos courtesy of Keith Webster