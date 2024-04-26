SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Friday, April 26, 2024
Friday, April 26, 2024
Another gas leak closes N. Territorial Road in Webster Township

by Lonnie Huhman
by Lonnie Huhman
Another gas line strike led to the emergency closing, again, of N. Territorial Road.

The alert from the Washtenaw County Road Commission went out just after 7 p.m. on April 25.

“On Thursday, April 25, 2024, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) closed N. Territorial Rd between east of Scully Rd and Lori Ln in Webster Township due to a gas line strike.
The road will remain closed to the traveling public until further notice.”

The Sun Times News followed up with Dexter Area Fire Department Fire Chief Doug Armstrong about the incident.

Armstrong said the construction crew hit another two inch line. He said DTE/MichCon was on the scene and N. Territorial Road was closed until the line is repaired.

This comes in the wake of the leak on April 18, when the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office alert went out saying: Avoid the area of North Territorial near Webster Church in Webster Twp road closed due to a traffic incident.

At that time, Armstrong said construction crews working at the N. Territorial and Webster Church project area struck a 2 inch, 60 psi natural gas pipe line about 150 feet west of the intersection causing a leak.

banner
Tags: Dexter Area Fire DepartmentGas leakWebster Township
