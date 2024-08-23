August 22, 2024 Donate
Chelsea Field Hockey Rolls in Opener

Chelsea Field Hockey Rolls in Opener

The Chelsea field hockey team opened the 2024 season in impressive fashion with a 6-0 win over Rockford Wednesday night.

Coming off of a season that saw Chelsea reach the Division 2 state championship game, the Bulldogs picked up where they left off with the rout of the Rams.

Hayley Hopkins put the Bulldogs up early and captain Braiden Scheffler followed by ripping a shot into the net for a 2-0 lead after one period.

The Bulldogs dominated the opening period, earning numerous corners to build the 2-0 lead.

The lead grew to 3-0 in the second when Rowan Burkel rifled a shot past the goaltender to put the Bulldogs up three at halftime.

Chelsea continued to dominate in the third and pushed its lead to 4-o when Brenna Taylor deflected a shot by Scheffler into the net.

The Bulldogs defense continued to stymie the Rams in the final period, not allowing Rockford a single shot on net.

Chelsea added two more goals in the fourth with Scheffler scoring her second of the game and Lexi Wahl scoring her first of the season for a 6-0 final.

Libby Timberlake earned the shutout in net for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea returns to action Friday night when they host a strong Marian team at 7:00.

Photos by Mike Williamson

