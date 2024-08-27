Dexter Volleyball Claims Hartland Invite Title 

The Dexter volleyball team kicked off its season in a big way with an 8-0-1 opening week, including a Hartland Invitational title Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts rolled to 2-0 wins over Howell, Trenton, Livonia Franklin, and Flat Rock to earn a rematch with Hartland in the finals.

Hartland had a set point in the opening set, but the Dreads fought it off and battled back to take the set 27-25 and won the second to clinch the tournament title.

Tia Schultz was named to the all-tournament team with 42 kills, five blocks, three aces, and 21 digs to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Larkin Pham had 26 kills, eight blocks, and six digs, while Alex Brassow added 23 kills and nine digs.\Chloe Burns led the offense with 92 assists, 15 aces, 10 blocks, and 26 digs..

Margo Hauman recorded 13 blocks, while Annamarie Myint had 44 digs, 10 aces, and 11 assists. Tessa Boomhour recorded 11 blocks, ten kills, and seven digs, while Sarina Wisniewski had 23 digs, and four aces.

The Dreadnaughts opened its season by sweeping three matches at Tecumseh.

Dexter swept through Whiteford, Dundee, and Ypsilanti Lincoln for a 3-0 start to the season.

Dexter will host a home quad Thursday night before the Labor Day break.