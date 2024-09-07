Scio Township is Hearing about Indoor Hoops, a 212 Unit Residential Development and Townhome Development

A couple of important public hearings are coming up in Scio Township dealing with possible development, residential and commercial.

The first hearing is at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 the Scio Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the Conditional Use Application submitted by MGD Holdings LLC, as Blue Zone Hoops, requesting permission to develop an indoor basketball facility at 7185/7187 Jackson Road, which is near Tractor Supply Co. This is planned as an indoor commercial recreation use with a retail sales area not to exceed 10 percent of the floor area. The site is zoned Limited Industrial.

The second hearing is during the board of trustees meeting, which is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The board will hold a public hearing on the request to see the rezoning of 8.83 acres of land from I-1 (Limited Industrial) to PUD (Planned Unit Development) to allow for a 212-Unit multiple-family residential development. The proposed location is at the corner of Liberty and Wagner roads.

Details on both of these proposals can be examined at the Township Offices at 827 N. Zeeb Road during office hours on weekdays, between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Another proposed development being reviewed by the township board is called Arbres Grove, which is a proposed 35-unit proposed townhome development that would be located on the east side of Zeeb Road between Park Road and Polo Fields. Township planners said the parcel is currently vacant with a significant number of natural features and is zoned MR-2, Multiple-Family. Township planners said it abuts existing multiple-family developments to the north and east (Parkgrove Condominiums).

The board is expected to look at this during its Sept. 10 meeting. The Sun Times News will follow up this meeting and potential decision.