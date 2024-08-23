Dexter Golfers Off to Red-Hot Start

Expectations are high for the Dexter girls’ golf team in 2024 and with a hot start, the Dreadnaughts have their sights set on an improvement of last season’s seventh place finish at the D2 state finals.

The Dreadnaughts opened SEC play by dominating a home tri-meet at Hudson Mills Golf Course Thursday.

Dexter fired a team score of 172, outgunning Tecumseh with 241 and Jackson 261.

The Dreadnaughts are led by state runner-up junior Avery Manning, who fired a round of 38.

Junior Millie Truesdell followed with 42 and freshman Maddy Manning was one stroke back with 43. Ellie Anderson shot a round of 49 and Sophia Dettling rounded out the top five with a score of 54.

Dexter finished second at the Dan Young Invitational at Pheasant Run Golf Course Tuesday with a team score of 349. South Lyon finished first with 345.

Avery Manning earned medalist honors with an 18-hole round of 80.

Maddy Manning was sixth with an 85 and Truesdell ninth with 89. Dettling shot a round of 96 and Eleni Michos 114.

The Dreadnaughts opened the season at the Westborn Market Invitational at Oakland University Monday and placed 10th out of 16 teams.

Truesdell led the Dreads with a round of 86 and finished 10th.

Michos shot 100, followed by Anderson with 108, Dettling 114, and Maria Napolitan 118.

