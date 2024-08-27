August 27, 2024 Donate
Log in

Milan Sports, Sports

Milan Soccer Rolls Past Tecumseh

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Milan Soccer Rolls Past Tecumseh

by

The Milan soccer team used a big day from Fred Brown to roll to an 8-0 win over Tecumseh last week.

Brown recorded a hat trick of three goals as the Big Reds cruised past the Indians.

Milan jumped on top 2-0 with a pair of goals by Brown and made it 3-0 just before halftime with a goal by Nolan Matley.

Brown scored his third of the game early in the second half and Matley followed with his second of the game.

Senior Caleb Klein wrapped up the scoring with two more goals for Milan to end the game in a mercy.

Wesley Murphy, Jochua Villalobos, and Caiden Lambers had assists for the Big Reds.

Milan then battled back to a 1-1 draw with Riverview Friday night.

Riverview took a 1-0 lead in the first half and it would stay that way until the nine minute mark of the second half when Lambers found the net to tie the game at 1-1 and it would stay that way until the end.

Photos by Kelly Faro

 

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media