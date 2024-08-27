Milan Soccer Rolls Past Tecumseh

The Milan soccer team used a big day from Fred Brown to roll to an 8-0 win over Tecumseh last week.

Brown recorded a hat trick of three goals as the Big Reds cruised past the Indians.

Milan jumped on top 2-0 with a pair of goals by Brown and made it 3-0 just before halftime with a goal by Nolan Matley.

Brown scored his third of the game early in the second half and Matley followed with his second of the game.

Senior Caleb Klein wrapped up the scoring with two more goals for Milan to end the game in a mercy.

Wesley Murphy, Jochua Villalobos, and Caiden Lambers had assists for the Big Reds.

Milan then battled back to a 1-1 draw with Riverview Friday night.

Riverview took a 1-0 lead in the first half and it would stay that way until the nine minute mark of the second half when Lambers found the net to tie the game at 1-1 and it would stay that way until the end.

Photos by Kelly Faro