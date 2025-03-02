Smith, Jenness Earn D3 All-State Bowling Honors for Milan

It was a big weekend for the Milan bowling teams with the Big Reds Maggie Smith and Max Jenness both earning top four finishes and earning D3 individual all-state honors at the state finals in Jackson Saturday.

Smith finished state runner-up in the girls’ individual finals at Jax 60 in Jackson.

She was seeded second after the six-game qualifying block with a total of 1255 and average of 209.

Smith opened bracket play with a hard-fought 404-396 win. She easily won her second match 482-374 and her semifinal match 401-364 to reach the finals.

In the final match, Smith struggled with games of 136 and 159 to fall 363-295 to Paige Vallad of Standish-Sterling and finish state runner-up.

Maggie Smith- Photo from Milan Bowling

Max Jenness- Photo from Milan Bowling

Jenness moved on to bracket play after qualifying fourth in the preliminaries with a 213 average and a six-game total of 1280.

He opened bracket play with a 356-310 win and then won his quarterfinal match 449-387 to advance to the semifinals.

Jenness saw his day end with a tough 438-403 loss in the semifinals to earn the top-four finish.

Milan freshman Brady Crawford also took part in the boys’ state finals and finished 36th in the qualifying block with a 187 seven six-game average and 1122 series.

The boys’ team earned a top eight finish in the team event.

The Big Reds qualified fourth for the match play with a 3310 total.

Milan dropped their first match of match-play 3-2 to eventual state champion Standish-Sterling.

The match was tied 2-2 after four games, but Standish-Sterling won the final game 227-160 to advance and eventually claimed the state title.

The girls’ team finished ninth in the six-game qualifying round, just missing moving on to match-play by 50 pins.

Milan finished with a team qualifying score of 2632 to finish ninth out of 16 teams.