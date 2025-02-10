Huron-Milan Hockey Splits Pair of Games 

The Huron-Milan hockey team split a pair of SEC Red games last week to improve to 5-15 on the season.

The River Rats took down Saline in big fashion with a 7-2 win over the Hornets.

Kyle Fu had a huge night with two goals and three assists to lead the River Rats, while Caleb Patterson had a big game with two goals and two assists.

Single goals went to Brady Brown, AJ Kennedy, and Aadyn Roberts. Carson Randall and Alex Hamden added assists, while Keagan Dunn earned the win in net stopping 38 shots for Huron-Milan.

Huron-Milan fell to SEC Red champion Pioneer 5-1.

Patterson scored the lone goal for the River Rats.

Colin Murray was peppered with 55 shots and made 50 saves in net for Huron-Milan.