Milan Basketball Off to 2-2 Start

After a quick 2-0 start, the Milan boys’ basketball team dropped a pair of heartbreaking losses to fall to 2-2 on the season.

The Big Reds opened the season with an impressive 62-49 win over Vandercook Lake.

Milan started fast with a big 23-7 lead after one quarter.

The lead continued to grow in the second with a 13-7 run for a 36-14 lead at the break.

Milan went cold in the third and the Jayhawks made a game of it by outscoring the Big Reds 21-8 to cut the lead to 44-35 heading to the fourth.

Muhammad Ba had a big fourth quarter with ten points and finished with 15 points on the night to help Milan hold on for the win.

Zach Farmer hit four triples in the first half for the Big Reds and finished with a team high 19 points.

Grant Segrist added 11 points, Caiden Lambers six, and Jordan Roberson three.

Milan moved to 2-0 with a 55-41 win over Byron.

The Big Reds outscored Byron 37-22 in the second and third quarter to pull away for the win.

Farmer hit four triples and finished with 19 points, while Segrist chipped in with 16.

Ba added nine points, Landon Talladay eight, and Lambers two.

To say the next two losses were heartbreakers for the Big Reds might be understatements.

Tuesday night Milan dropped a 57-56 decision in a game that saw Melvindale sink a free throw with no time left on the clock for the win.

Talladay led Milan with 20 points, followed by Farmer with nine.

Segrist added nine points, Roberson eight, Will Kliber five, and Lambers two.

The Big Reds then dropped their second straight game at the final buzzer when Garden City hit a last second jumper to beat Milan 49-47.

Milan trailed by ten heading into the fourth, but tied the game with two second left on a triple by Talladay.

Garden City tossed a full court pass that was caught and got a shot off that went through the net for the game winner as time expired to drop Milan to 2-2 on the season.

Talladay finished with a team high 17 points.

Ba added 13, Farmer 11, and Roberson three for the Big Reds.

Photos by Kelly Faro