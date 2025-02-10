February 10, 2025

Milan Sports, Sports

Milan Wrestling Sends Eight to Regionals

Photos from Milan Wrestling

The Milan wrestling team had a huge showing at the D3 districts Saturday and Sunday with eight wrestlers moving on to next weeks regionals.

The Big Reds were led by Patrick McShane with a second-place finish. He improved to 23-5 with a 1-1 record on the day.

Samir Jomaa improved to 45-8 at 175 with a third-place finish with a 4-1 record.

Gabriel Justavino was third a 215 with a 2-1 record, while Tyler Marovino was third at 120 with a 1-1 record.

Jackson Hoover was third at 144 with a 3-1 record to improve to 34-20 on the season, while Alexander Hopkins finished fourth with a 2-2 record.

Two Milan Big Reds qualified for the girls regionals.

Marissa Beck went 3-1 and finished third to qualify at 190, while Ryleigh Lopez went 2-1 to finish third at 235.

