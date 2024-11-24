Huron-Milan Hockey Off to Fast Start

The Huron-Milan hockey team is off to its best start in over ten years after three straight wins to open the season.

The River Rats opened the season by beating Grosse Pointe North 6-1.

Huron led 2-0 after two periods but blew the game open with four goals in the third.

Milan’s Brady Brown had a big night with a hat trick of three goals to lead the River Rat’s.

Granger Conley chipped in with two goals and Caleb Peterson had a goal and assist.

Milan’s Alex Hamden had an assist, while Benny Tarnutzer, Aayden Roberts, Ashu Mehta-Reuger, Kyle Fu, and Carson Randall all recorded one assist each.

Huron then took down New Boston United 9-2.

Brown had another big night with two goals and two assists.

Charles Pietryga also had a pair of goals and two assists, while Caleb Patters had two goals and one assist.

TJ Conley had a goal and two assists, Granger Conley a goal and assist, and Fu a goal and three assists.

Hamden, Andrew Lee, Roman Tinney, Mehta-Rueger, and Randall had an assist each.

The River Rats then took down Riverview-Cabrini 6-1.

Brown led the way once again with three goals and an assist.

TJ Conley and Patterson had a goal and assist each, and Granger Conley scored once.

Mehta-Rueger picked up three assists, while Fu and Randall had one each.

The goaltenders for the River Rats are both from Milan this season.

Keagan Dunn stopped 46 of 48 shots in net for a pair of wins for Huron, while Colin Murray made 14 saves in net for the win against New Boston.

Photos by Dawn McCann