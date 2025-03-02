Milan’s Jomaa Earns D3 Wrestling All-State Honors

Milan junior Samir Jomaa earned an eighth-place finish at the D3 state wrestling finals at Ford Field this weekend to earn all-state honors for the first time for the Big Reds.

Jomaa went 2-3 on the weekend, but picked up the two big wins he needed to reach the medal stand Saturday afternoon.

After a first-round loss Jomaa bounced back with a hard-fought 9-8 decision to stay alive at 175-pounds.

Jomaa then picked up the win he needed in the “blood round” with a third period pin to guarantee him an all-state finish.

He finished in eighth place after dropping his last two matches of the weekend.

Jomaa reached the state finals after finishing third at the D3 regional.

He finished the season with a 50-12 overall record.

The Big Red’s Ryleigh Lopez went 1-2 on the weekend and finished 10-9 in the girls’ heavyweight division.

Lopez dropped her opening match but bounced back with a 14-2 major decision to move on to the “blood round” where her season ended with a loss.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann