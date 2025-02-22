Milan Bowling Teams Qualify for D3 State Final

The Milan boys’ and girls’ bowling teams had record setting weekends after both squads earned second-place finishes and moved on to the D3 state finals next week.

The Big Reds also had three record-setting performances and two regional champions to add three athletes to the individual state finals.

The boys’ rolled a team score of 3233 to finish runner-up to Blissfield that fired an amazing score of 3591 for the regional title.

The Big Reds rolled eight Baker games, which included high games of 225, 201, and 183.

The two singles matches saw Logan McClaran lead the way with games of 227 and 167, while Brady Crawford shot 194 and 173.

Clark Friese rolled 183-180, Max Jenness 188-161, and Ryan Hullstrung 177.

The singles event took place at Station 300 in Saline Saturday.

Jenness was one fire, averaging a 231 for a Milan scool record total of 1402 to claim the regional title.

He fired high scores of 279, 248, and 244 in the six game series.

Crawford became the first freshman in Milan history to qualify for the indivdual state finals with a sixth-place finish with a six game total of 1213.

He rolled high games of 267, 254, and 200 in his six-game set.

Hullstrung finished 15th with a series of 1095 and high game of 245, while Friese was 16th with a 1068 and high game of 212.

McClaran was 18th with a total of 1054 and high game of 212, and Anson Chidester 36th with a 904 and hit game of 161.

The girls finished second at the team event with a team score of 2507, just behind Adrian-Madison with 2530.

The Big Reds rolled high Baker games of 181, 156, and 141 in their seven-game set.

Maggie Smith led the way with games of 234 and 201.

Chase Koepp shot 155-123, Kenleigh Vandergrift 147-107, and Savannah Huff 140.

Smith made school history by defending her D3 regional title for the first Milan bowler to win two straight regional championships.

She rolled an amazing six game total of 1252 to beat out second-place by 171 pins. Smith rolled high games of 228, 182, 238, 184, 208, and 212 to average 208 for the six-game set.

Izz Boone-Slaughter just missed a top seven finish with a total of 842 to finish eighth with a high game of 154.

Koepp finished ninth with a total of 837 and high game of 180.

Jessica Millina finished 20th with a total of 763 and high game of 140, Vandergrift 25th with a total of 740 and high game of 140, and Huff 31st with a 712 and high game of 149.