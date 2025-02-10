Milan Girls Drop Pair of Games

The Milan girls’ basketball team dropped its tenth straight game with a pair of Huron League losses this week.

The Big Red opened the week with a 45-32 loss to Riverview.

Milan fell behind 12-5 after one quarter, but could not overcome the early deficit.

Marissa Beck led the Big Reds with 17 points, while Emily Bladen added 11 points, while Aryana Bowden and Kaily McDaniel chipped in with two each.

Milan then fell to a powerful SMCC team 55-23.

The Big Reds trailed by just five at halftime, but SMCC outscored Milan 23-3 in the third to pull away for the win.

Bladen led Milan with 13 points, while Beck and Charleigh Meggison scored three each, McDaniel and Bowden two each.

Milan fell to 4-13 on the season.