February 10, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Milan Sports, Sports

Milan Girls Drop Pair of Games

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Milan Girls Drop Pair of Games

by

The Milan girls’ basketball team dropped its tenth straight game with a pair of Huron League losses this week.

The Big Red opened the week with a 45-32 loss to Riverview.

Milan fell behind 12-5 after one quarter, but could not overcome the early deficit.

Marissa Beck led the Big Reds with 17 points, while Emily Bladen added 11 points, while Aryana Bowden and Kaily McDaniel chipped in with two each.

Milan then fell to a powerful SMCC team 55-23.

The Big Reds trailed by just five at halftime, but SMCC outscored Milan 23-3 in the third to pull away for the win.

Bladen led Milan with 13 points, while Beck and Charleigh Meggison scored three each, McDaniel and Bowden two each.

Milan fell to 4-13 on the season.

Advertisements

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media