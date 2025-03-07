Saline Advances to District Finals with Late Rally

The Saline girls’ basketball team used a late fourth quarter rally to get by Ann Arbor Pioneer 44-37 Wednesday night.

Pioneer had come from behind to take a four-point lead 33-29 with just under four minutes left in the fourth when the Hornets went on a 10-2 run to take a 39-35 lead with 1:40 left.

Keira Roehm sparked the run with a pair of three pointers to tie the game and scored the last seven points for the Hornets, including five of six from the free throw line in the final two minutes to help seal the win.

“Really proud of the grit and fight back we showed,” Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. “Pioneer gave us all they had and I thought our response in the 4th quarter was a sign of mental toughness.”

Keira Roehm scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to help Saline rally past Pioneer. Photo by Mike Williamson

The Hornets defense clamped down on Pioneer to start the game, taking an 8-3 lead after one.

Roehm took over in the second scoring nine straight points to give the Hornets a 19-12 lead at the break.

Pioneer fought back in the third and took the lead when Saline was called for a foul on a three-point shot at the buzzer and Pioneer sank all three free throws to take a 29-27 lead into the fourth.

The Pioneers continued the lead until midway through the fourth, setting up Roehm’s late game heroics to send the Hornets to the district final Friday night to face Dexter.

Roehm led the Hornets with 27 points, including 13 in the deciding fourth quarter.

Halle Powell finished with nine points and three assists, while Jadyn Maida added four points and seven rebounds.

Ayla Stager was a force on the defensive end for Saline with seven rebounds and scored one points, while Myla Tallady added three points, and Grace Roth five rebounds.

The Hornets improved to 18-5 on the season and will get a chance to avenge two of their losses against Dexter Friday night at 6:00 at Pioneer.

Photos by Mike Williamson