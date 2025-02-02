Saline Wrestlers Second at SEC Finals

The Saline wrestling team had a strong showing at the SEC Finals, but it wasn’t enough to overcome state power Bedford at Ann Arbor Pioneer Saturday.

State-ranked Bedford ran away with the tournament in dominating fashion with 301.5 points with Saline a distant second with 139.5 and Skyline third with 122.

Saline had four wrestlers reach the finals, with Brice LaFleur claiming the only title for the Hornets.

LaFleur won the 113-pound title with a 4-0 record to improve to 37-2 overall on the season.

Jacob Clauser was second at 157 with a 2-1 record to improve to 27-11 for the year.

Jericho Powe improved to 34-5 on the season with a second-place finish at 215 with a 2-1 record.

Isaac Furlong improved to 30-7 on the season to finish second at 285 with a 2-1 record.

Anthony James went 4-1 at 132 and finished third to improve to 24-15, while Luc LaFleur was fourth at 138 with a 2-2 record and Levi Choby fourth a 150 with a 2-2 record.

Earning points with wins, but not placing were Anthony Calati with two at 120, Eli Johnson with two at 165, Braden Hohenberger with one at 106, and Sam Daniels with one at 144.

Saline will take part in the D1 team district at Bedford Thursday night and the individual district at Westland John Glenn Saturday.