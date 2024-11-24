Saline Hockey Picks Up Pair of Wins

The Saline hockey team improved to 3-1 overall after a pair of wins this weekend.

The Hornets took down Grosse Pointe North 7-2 in the home opener Friday night.

Saline used a pair of three goal outburst in the second and third periods to pull away for the win.

Seven different Hornets found the net in the win.

Johnny Iadipaolo and Ethan Phelps each had a goal and assist to led the offense.

Andrew Winters, Bryce Sattler, Landon Phelps, Antonio Giacalone, and Braegan Grigg tallied one goal each for the Hornets.

Wyatt Church, Brayden Ash, and Brian Meier collected two assists each, while Jake Ragatz, Christian Vitale, and Jace Woodrel had one each.

Brendan Warwinsky stopped 14 of 16 shots in net for Saline.

The Hornets then rallied from a goal down twice to beat Ann Arbor Huron 3-2 in the SEC Red opener Saturday night.

Woodrel led Saline with two goals and an assist, while Bryce Sattler had a goal and assist.

Giacalone dished out two assist and Jack Derksen made 15 saves in net for the Hornets.

Photos by Dawn McCann