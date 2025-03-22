Saline-Milan Water Polo Starts Season with Pair of Wins

The Saline- Milan girls’ water polo team had a quick start to the 2025 season with a pair of wins last week.

The Chickadees opened the season with a hard-fought 7-4 win over Birmingham Groves March 18.

Groves took a 1-0 lead after one period, but Saline-Milan scored three times in the second to take a 3-2 lead into halftime.

The Chickadees added three more goals in the third to extend their lead to 6-4 and held Groves off the board in the fourth to take the 7-4 win.

Sara Mitchell had a huge game with five goals and two assists to lead Saline-Milan.

Lucy Hart and Hannah Brady had a goal and assist each, while Sami James and Hallie Thorton had one assist each.

Linnea Lindberg stopped ten shots in net for the Chickadees.

Saline-Milan used a dominating first half to take a 15-4 halftime lead and cruised to a 17-8 win over Mason, March 20.

Brady led the offense with four goals and three assists, while Lila McKenna recorded four goals and two assists.

Mitchell had another big game with three goals and four assists, while Maizie Ratajczak and Hart each had two goals and an assist.

Mara McClellan added a goal and assist, and James chipped in with one goal.

Saline-Milan split the time in net between three goaltenders.

Lindberg finished with nine saves, while Addison Balasick and M Habrecht had one save each.

