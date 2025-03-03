Saline Swim and Dive Clips Pioneer for SEC Red Title

A battle between two of the top D1 teams in the state came down to the final event and it was Saline that clipped Ann Arbor Pioneer for the SEC Red title Saturday.

The win gives the Hornets a share of the SEC Red title with Pioneer with 26 points each and is the first SEC Red title for Saline since 2016.

Saline entered the final event the 400 free relay trailing Pioneer, but the Hornets team of Braylen May, Nathanyel Sarment, Diego Valdes, and Isaac Adanin took the top spot to beat out Pioneer.

The Hornets B-Team of Jack Mallon, Thomas Gunnerson, Ty Lauritzen, and Marcus Stanish earned a huge ninth-place finish to win the B-Final and earn 18 points to give Saline the win over Pioneer in the final standings.

Valdes also earned a win in the 100 fly and was second in the 100 back and was part of the 200 medley relay team that finished second with Ty Lauritzen, Connor Lauritzen, and William Loveland.

Adanin was part of the 200 free relay that finished second with Jonah Bentley, May, and Sarment, and was second in the 100 breast and 200 IM.

Connor Lauritzen was third in the 100 breast and third in the 200 IM, while May was third in the 100 free and fourth in the 50 free.

Sarment earned fourth-place finishes in the 100 free and 200 free, Bentley second in the 50 free and sixth in the 100 free, Mallon third in the 500 free and sixth in the 100 fly, Ty Lauritzen third in the 100 back, and seventh in the 500 free, Loveland fifth in the 100 fly and 200 IM, Gunnerson fifth in the 200 free and 500 free, Jason Oyemba sixth in the 50 free and eighth in the 100 fly, Carter Mitton third, Joseph Rosales fourth, and Donovan Darnell sixth in diving.

Marcus Stanish was seventh in the 100 breast, Caleb Summers sixth in the 100 breast, and Eli Zaksek seventh in the 200 IM.