Cross Country Teams Hosts Saline Invite

The Saline cross country teams opened their seasons by hosting the Saline Invitational Thursday.

The Hornets dominated the boy’s race with Saline taking the top 15 spots.

Sophomore Jacob Szalay led the way with by taking the top spot with a time of 16:41.1.

Brennan LaRusso was second in 17:04.9 and Wesley Rogan third in 17:15.6. Collin Ackerman was fourth in 17:18.2, Saman Meshinchi fifth in 17:20.9, Carlos Basulto sixth in 17:21.3, Jacob Cole seventh in 17:31.3, William Rosales eighth in 17:52.7, William VanHaaften ninth in 18:00.2, and Ryan Rummel tenth in 18:06.4.

Katarina Munson led the girls with a third-place finish in 20:48.9.

Freshman Savannah Staton was fifth in 21:42.9 and Mackenzie Sellenraad sixth in 21:48.1.

Grace Roth came home 12th in 22:37.2, Adelynn Turck 13th in 22:38.4, Corynn Gady 14th in 22:39.2, Abby Roth 15th in 23:04.2, Kylie Warner 16th in 23:16.6, Lizzie Thibeault 17th in 23:31.4, and Jillian Hayes 18th in 23:58.6.