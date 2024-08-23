Milan Cross Country Teams Open at Saline Invite

The Milan cross country teams opened their season at the Saline Invitational Thursday and came home with some strong individual efforts.

Dylan Penzien led the boys with an 16th-place finish, just eight seconds off of his PR.

Cameron Garcia was 24th and Aiden McLean 25th, while Hank Bobicz was 30th.

The girls had a strong effort with three runners finishing in the top ten.

Madison Lancaster led the Big Reds with a seventh-place finish in 21:49.3 and Amerie Wilson was right behind in eight with a time of 22:02.2.

Kaily McDaniel rounded out the top ten with a tenth-place finish in 22:27.5 and Madison Ross was 22nd in 24:09.