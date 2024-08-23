Saline Water Polo Off to Quick Start

It didn’t take long for the Saline boys’ water polo team to surpass the three wins the Hornets earned in 2023.

The Hornets opened the season by going 4-0 at the Grand Haven Invite and have already passed last seasons win total with a 3-19-2 overall record.

Saline kicked off the season by beating host Grand Haven 12-6 Friday night.

They would then rolled to three wins on Saturday, beating Mason 11-7, outscoring West Ottawa 20-13 in an offensive shootout, and finishing the day with a 13-8 win over Lake Orion.

Senior co-captain Jonah Bentley had a huge weekend with 26 goals and seven assists in the four wins.

AJ Hayes, the Hornets other senior captain also had a big weekend with 13 goals, 13 steals, and 11 assists.

Saline hosted Ann Arbor Huron in the east district four opener Wednesday night and came up short in an 18-8 loss to the River Rats.

A slow start doomed the Hornets with Huron taking a 5-1 lead after one and taking control with an 11-3 lead at halftime.

Bentley had another big game with three goals and two assist.

Carson Ratasczak, Sean Spooner, Ellis Wensuc, Carson Wood, and Jacob Clauser had one goal each, while Spooner and Jansma had one assist each.

The Hornets will take part in the Ann Arbor Skyline tournament this weekend.

Photos by Dawn McCann