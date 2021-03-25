The Sun Times News - Dexter Michigan Local News, Events, Classifieds and Alerts
Saline High School To Go For Hybrid For A Week
Saline High School will return to its hybrid schedule for one week, in response to the current surge in coronavirus cases. High school sports will continue, according to the district, but the situation will be reassessed next Friday.
Saline Lacrosse Slips by Orchard Lake St Mary
Washtenaw County COVID-19 Statistics
Dexter and Washtenaw County COVID-19 Coverage and Statistics
Currently a 8.42% positive test rate in a county with a population of 367,601
50.79 cases per 100,000
1.23 infection rate
264 deaths
Saline Softball Splits Season Opening DH
Saline Track Teams Sweep Lincoln Spring Indoor Classic
Chelsea Track Teams Compete at Grass Lake Invite
Saline Baseball Opens Strong
Dexter Baseball Off to Slow Start
Chelsea Soccer Opens with Pair of Wins
Sylvan Township revisiting its marijuana businesses ban
Chelsea Baseball Opens with Sweep of Grass Lake
Chelsea Community Update 04-05-21
Chelsea Approves Social Media Policy
Dexter Community Schools issue update after Governor Whitmer's press conference
Kiwanis Thrift Sale re-opens
After a long closure due to COVID, the Kiwanis Thrift Resale in Scio Township has reopened with some rules in place.